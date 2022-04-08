Turkish DefMin says ceasefire should be ensured in Ukraine as soon as possible

"We continue to openly express our support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during a press conference on the results of his trilateral meeting with his Italian and British counterparts in Istanbul, News.az reports.

He noted that Turkey is closely monitoring the situation.

"Against the background of the recent events in Ukraine, he stressed the need for a ceasefire as soon as possible to prevent further casualties and deterioration of the humanitarian situation. "A ceasefire is also important for the speedy establishment of peace and security in the region and, accordingly, for ensuring stability," he said.

According to Akar, ensuring a ceasefire will pave the way for diplomacy in the coming periods.

