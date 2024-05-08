Turkish delegation visits Azerbaijan Naval Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of the delegation of the Turkish National Defense University continues to Azerbaijan.

The Turkish guests attended the Azerbaijan Naval Forces Within Foreign Study Tour, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.During the meeting held at the Naval Forces headquarters, the Turkish delegation was presented with a briefing on the activities of Naval Forces, and a wide range of views were exchanged on numerous issues of common interest.Afterwards, the Turkish representatives visited the National Defense University, where they were given a briefing on the history of the university's establishment, its main activities and the educational process.The meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the field of military education.

News.Az