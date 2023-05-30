Turkish democracy, nation won election marathon: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's 85 million citizens and the country's democracy have won, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after he was reelected the president in Sunday's runoff polls, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Turkish democracy and Turkish nation won the election marathon," Erdogan told the 79th general assembly of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye in the capital Ankara.

On May 28, Türkiye went to the polls for the presidential runoff election after no candidate crossed the 50% threshold needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdogan won the race with 52.14% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.86%, according to the unofficial results.

"Every citizen who trusts the national will, dreams for our country, and feels that they belong to this land is the undisputed winner of this election," Erdogan said.

Türkiye successfully completed "one of the most important" election processes in its history, Erdogan said, adding: "We held both elections with a perfection befitting our democracy."

Erdogan said he has received around 110 congratulatory messages on reelection from the world leaders with whom he agrees on further enhancing the relations in every single area.

