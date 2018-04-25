Turkish diver set new world record

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish diver on Tuesday set a new world record for the longest open saltwater scuba dive in cold water.

Cem Karabay set about his attempt on Monday and earned a Guinness World Record with 30 hours and 20 minutes early Tuesday at the Underwater Marine Park at Gokceada Island, Turkey’s largest island, Anadolu Agency reports.

Every moment Karabay -- also known as “Aquarium Man” -- was underwater in the Turkish Aegean was followed by Seyda Subasi Gemici, who serves as Guinness’ representative in Turkey.

Karabay was competing against the record by Norwegian diver Nils-Roar Selnes, who spent 15 hours and 10 minutes underwater in Eidkjosen, Norway in 2016.

Speaking to reporters, Karabay said: "I fulfilled the promise of breaking the world record."

On his 30 hours underwater, Karabay said: "I considered the first 10 hours an apprenticeship. In the second 10 hours, I trained as a journeyman. Because I improved myself from what I learned. Finally, I became versed in the last 10 hours."

Later, Gemici presented Karabay with a Guinness World Record Certificate marking his achievement.

Karabay likes to make record attempts on important Turkish holidays and anniversaries.

He broke record on the 20th anniversary of Troy being added to UNESCO World Heritage List.

Troy, located on the mound of Hisarlik overlooking the Turkish Aegean coastal plain, is one of the most famous archeological sites in the world, with its 4,000-year history.

In 2011, in Istanbul, Karbay also set the Guinness World Record for the longest scuba dive in a controlled environment, which lasted 192 hours, 19 minutes, and 19 seconds.

News.Az

News.Az