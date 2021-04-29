Turkish drones neutralize 5 PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five PKK terrorists were neutralized in drone strikes in northern Iraq, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The terrorists were neutralized by unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan areas in the scope of the Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim anti-terror operations, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of terrorists neutralized in the two anti-terror operations has now reached 42, the statement added.

Operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim were launched in northern Iraq last Friday with the aim of completely eliminating the terrorist threat along Turkey’s southern borders.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terrorist group often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to hide and plot terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

News.Az