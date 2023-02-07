Turkish Embassy appeals to Azerbaijani citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Embassy in Baku and the Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan appealed to the country's citizens for the collection of humanitarian aid, News.Az reports.

According to the appeal, people who suffered as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye are in dire need of various supplies and basic necessities.

The aid is collected in Baku at the 'Dogtas' furniture stores. Besides, goods can be delivered to the Consulate General in Nakhchivan by personal or freight transport, at 17 Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Nakhchivan city.

At least 3,419 people were killed and 20,534 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country.

News.Az