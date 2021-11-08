Turkish Embassy congratulates people of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan has made a post on the occasion of November 8 - the Victory Day of Azerbaijan on its Twitter account, News.Az reports.

"On the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, which marks the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation, we congratulate the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the heroic Azerbaijani army and people and respectfully honor all our martyrs who gave this victory to everyone," the post said.

News.Az