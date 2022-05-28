Yandex metrika counter

Turkish embassy congratulates people of Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish embassy congratulates people of Azerbaijan

The Turkish Embassy in Baku congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“We sincerely congratulate all the Azerbaijani people on the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, and we wish the preservation of state independence and sovereignty forever,” the embassy said on Twitter.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      