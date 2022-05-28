Turkish embassy congratulates people of Azerbaijan
The Turkish Embassy in Baku congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.
“We sincerely congratulate all the Azerbaijani people on the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, and we wish the preservation of state independence and sovereignty forever,” the embassy said on Twitter.