Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan denies reports on alleged delivery of humanitarian aid to Armenia

The Embassy of Turkey in Azerbaijan has denied media reports on the alleged provision of humanitarian medical assistance by Turkey to Armenia.

“As for the media reports, we declare that, as a humanitarian action, the authorized representatives of Turkey ensured the return of up to 70 Armenian citizens living in Turkey to their country through Georgia. Humanitarian medical assistance is out the question,” the embassy said in a statement.

News.Az

