Turkish Embassy in Baku extends congratulations on Lachin liberation

The Turkish Embassy in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the liberation of Lachin district.

"The tricolor flag is flying in all Azerbaijani lands. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the press attaché of the embassy Huseyin Altinalan tweeted on Monday.

According to a trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the prime minister of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Lachin district on December 1.

On December 1, the Azerbaijani flag was raised in the Lachin district liberated from Armenian occupation.

News.Az