Turkish F-16 jets participate in joint drills in Azerbaijan

The Turkish Air Force's F-16 fighter jets are participating in the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises held in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

The exercises involving the military personnel of different types of troops, combat and special engineer-sapper equipment, as well as military aviation vehicles of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces are being held in the city of Baku, as well as the territories of Astara, Jabrayil and Imishli districts.


News.Az 

