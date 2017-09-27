Turkish firms offer EU access to new markets: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish companies can open up big investment opportunities for EU countries, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said Tuesday.

“You can find Turkish companies everywhere that EU countries don’t even think of setting foot,” Zeybekci said at an event held by the Turkish-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In his speech, he said there are Turkish companies in Africa, war-torn Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Turkish companies offer important opportunities for the EU, since they have the ability to trade anywhere in the world,” he said.

“Turkey and the EU are not rivals” but complement each other, he said.

“If we complement each other, we will be stronger, and the EU will be able to work in Africa, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Central Asia faster and more easily,” he added.

Stressing that Germany is Turkey’s biggest trade partner, Zeybekci said the two countries have a trade volume of around $40 billion.

Zeybekci said it is also essential for all EU countries to upgrade the Customs Union. He said upgrading the Customs Union with Turkey would mostly be beneficial for Germany.

“Around 8,000 German companies engage in investment and production in Turkey,” he added.

News.Az

