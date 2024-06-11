Turkish FM, Russian officials discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia with Russian officials, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

As part of his visit to Moscow, the top Turkish diplomat held meetings with the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, and the Secretary of the Security Council, Sergei Shoygu.The meetings saw discussions on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the situation in the Gaza Strip and Syria, as well as the Baku-Yerevan peace process.

News.Az