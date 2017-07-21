Turkish FM blasts German travel warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany issued new travel warnings for its citizens wishing to visit Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday slammed his German counterpart over statements regarding the detention of a German national whom Turkey accuses of terrorism, according to Anadolu Agency.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel announced in a news conference on Thursday, that it would not encourage German businesses to invest in Turkey, in an apparent attempt to increase pressure on Ankara to release German citizen Peter Steudtner.

Speaking to reporters in Northern Cyprus, Cavusoglu said the remarks from Berlin were an example of diplomatic discourtesy.

"Berlin knows that the Turkish Republic and Turkish nation have never bowed down to threat and blackmail. Therefore, it should be known that these threats and blackmail would not get any response in Turkey.

"We will also assess the threats and of course we will respond to it."

Cavusoglu's office said in a statement earlier that Turkey has officially informed German authorities that Steudtner -- who was arrested on July 18 -- is on trial and they should respect the judicial process.

“It is ensured within the framework of our Constitution that no organ, authority or individual may give orders and instructions to the courts or may make recommendations or suggestions,” the statement read.

