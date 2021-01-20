Yandex metrika counter

Turkish FM: Carnations blooming today along with Khari Bulbul in Azerbaijan

Carnations, which have become a symbol of martyrs, are blooming today along with Khari Bulbul (flowering plant endemic to the Caucasus), which has become a symbol of the Azerbaijani lands, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted on the occasion of the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

"We respectfully honor the memory of our brothers who sacrificed their lives for the independence of our dear Azerbaijan on January 20, 1990,” Cavusoglu tweeted. “Carnations that have become a symbol of martyrs are blooming today along with Khari Bulbul, which has become a symbol of the Azerbaijani lands. Live happily under the three-color flag, dear Azerbaijan!" Cavusoglu tweeted.

