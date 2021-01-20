Turkish FM: Carnations blooming today along with Khari Bulbul in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We respectfully honor the memory of our brothers who sacrificed their lives for the independence of our dear Azerbaijan on January 20, 1990,” Cavusoglu tweeted. “Carnations that have become a symbol of martyrs are blooming today along with Khari Bulbul, which has become a symbol of the Azerbaijani lands. Live happily under the three-color flag, dear Azerbaijan!" Cavusoglu tweeted.

News.Az