Turkish FM congratualtes Azerbaijani people on National Revival Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratualted the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 17 – the National Revival Day.

“Our heroic Azerbaijani brothers, who stood for independence for 32 years ago, liberated their occupied lands in the same spirit. The flag raised in Baku in 1988 is now waving in the territories liberated from occupation. Dear Azerbaijan, Happy National Revival Day!” the Turkish minister tweeted on Tuesday.

News.Az