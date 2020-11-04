Turkish FM: Everyone should speak up for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Everyone should speak up for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity without any ifs or buts, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu, who took part in the 130th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, said that insulting the sacred values of others cannot be considered freedom of expression.

“We condemn any form of terror and expect the same attitude from everyone,” the top Turkish diplomat added.

