Turkish FM expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for sending a helicopter to extinguish forest fires.

After the fires begin, many countries, including European ones, offered Turkey their help,” Cavusoglu said in an interview with local journalists.

“The neighboring, friendly and fraternal countries, European countries offered their help,” the minister said. “We need firefighting planes and helicopters most of all. I express my gratitude to Azerbaijan for the equipment and personnel involved in firefighting operations.”

