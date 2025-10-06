Yandex metrika counter

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS meeting

Photo credit: Azernews

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived in Azerbaijan.

He will participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which will take place ahead of the 12th OTS Summit in Gabala, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During his two-day visit, Fidan is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings.


