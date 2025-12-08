Turkish FM holds key talks with leaders at Doha forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with leaders from Norway, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Somalia during the 23rd Doha Forum in Qatar on Sunday, Turkish diplomatic sources reported.

Fidan met Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Sheibani, marking Syria’s December 8 Freedom Day and emphasizing Türkiye’s support for stability, security, and prosperity in Syria. They discussed regional issues, bilateral ties, and Syria’s territorial integrity, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He also held talks with Iraqi Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, focusing on regional security and economic cooperation, and met Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam and Norwegian FM Espen Barth Eide to discuss Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan.

The Doha Forum, themed “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress”, gathered senior officials and global figures, including Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

News.Az