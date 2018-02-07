Turkish FM in Iran's capital for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran for an official visit on Wednesday, according to a diplomatic source.

Cavusoglu will be received by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as part of his official visit, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, the source added.

During the meetings bilateral and regional issues as well as Syria are expected to be discussed.

The official visit comes after the Sochi talks held in the southern Russian city on Jan. 29-30.

At the Sochi meeting -- which included representatives from Syria and the guarantor countries Russia, Iran, and Turkey -- a proposal to form a constitutional committee was agreed by all parties.

