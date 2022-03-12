Turkish FM meets with EU foreign policy chief in Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Antalya, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

During the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the parties discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as other regional and international issues.

The second edition of Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) under the theme of “Recoding Diplomacy” kicked off on Friday in Turkiye.

Politicians, diplomats, opinion makers, and academics from around the world have gathered in Turkiye to discuss the most urgent global issues.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made opening speeches at the event.

