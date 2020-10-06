Yandex metrika counter

Turkish FM says he’s in Baku to demonstrate support to Azerbaijani brothers

The Turkish delegation arrived in Baku to demonstrate the support and solidarity of the country and people with brothers in Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter page.

“Turkey will always support Azerbaijan and is always close to Azerbaijan,” Cavusoglu tweeted.


News.Az 

