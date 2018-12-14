Turkish FM: Some problems solved thanks to Azerbaijan’s efforts during BSEC chairmanship

A number of problems were solved thanks to Azerbaijan’s efforts during the chairmanship in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Trend

Cavusoglu made the remarks at the 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the BSEC member-states in Baku on Dec. 14.

He added that the organization has been operating for 25 years and needs reforms.

“We attach great importance to this organization,” he added. “The topics of our further activity have been discussed today. We will do everything to improve the work of this organization.”

Cavusoglu also congratulated Azerbaijan on its successful chairmanship in the organization.

The 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation member-states is being held in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The delegations headed by senior officials of the BSEC member-states are taking part in the meeting.

Among the main priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship are to render efficient, reliable and safe transport and transit services as part of BSEC, increase the export potential of agriculture and further develop the tourism sector.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation is an intergovernmental organization uniting 12 countries of the Black Sea and southern Balkans. The organization was founded in 1992. The headquarters of the organization is located in Istanbul.

Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC chairmanship at the 38th meeting of the Organization's Council of Foreign Ministers, which took place on June 27. Azerbaijan will chair BSEC until December 2018.

News.Az

