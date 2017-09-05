Turkish FM starts visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, APA reported.

Cavusoglu arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in the sixth trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts Elmar Mammadyarov and Mikheil Janelidze, respectively.



The Turkish foreign minister is also scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.



Georgia’s FM is expected to arrive in Baku in the evening.



The sixth trilateral meeting will consider the decisions taken at previous meetings and focus on issue of regional cooperation with the participation of the three countries. The sides will sign a plan of trilateral cooperation for 2017-19 after the meeting.



The ministers will also have bilateral meetings.

News.Az

