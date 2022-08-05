Turkish FM strongly condemns attack on Azerbaijani embassy in London

Turkish FM strongly condemns attack on Azerbaijani embassy in London

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az

During the phone call, the Turkish minister expressed his concern over an attack by a radical religious group on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London.

Bayramov thoroughly informed his Turkish counterpart about this act of vandalism.

Strongly condemning the attack, Cavusoglu stressed that Türkiye always stands by Azerbaijan and is ready to support it.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat thanked his Turkish counterpart for his attention and offered support.

