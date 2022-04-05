Turkish FM to attend NATO ministerial meeting
Turkiye’s Foreign Minister will visit Brussels to take part in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be held on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Cavusoglu is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings in Brussels.
The two-day ministerial meeting will focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.