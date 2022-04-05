Yandex metrika counter

Turkish FM to attend NATO ministerial meeting

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister will visit Brussels to take part in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be held on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Cavusoglu is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings in Brussels.

The two-day ministerial meeting will focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. 


News.Az 

