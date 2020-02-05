Turkish FM to attend Turkic Council meeting in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to attend a Turkic Council meeting on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The meeting in Baku will gather foreign ministers of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council).

"The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the members of the Turkic Council, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as well as the observer member Hungary’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade will attend the meeting to discuss the urgent matters on the agenda of the Turkic Council," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu also will be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the margins of the visit, the statement added.

Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with the aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states.

