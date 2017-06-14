Turkish FM to visit Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Qatar on Wednesday amid regional tensions between Gulf states, the ministry said in a statement.

Cavusoglu will be received by emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and discuss bilateral relations and recent regional developments in a bilateral meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, according to Anadolu Agency.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen abruptly cut diplomatic relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Mauritania followed suit shortly thereafter, while Jordan downgraded its diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Doha vigorously denies the accusations and characterized as “unjustified” the attempt to isolate it diplomatically.

Turkey has said it stood with Qatar against sanctions and urged Saudi Arabia to take the lead in finding a solution to the crisis.

"The king of Saudi Arabia, as leader of the Gulf, should solve this issue.” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday. “I especially think that he should lead the way towards resolving this crisis."

News.Az

