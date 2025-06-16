Turkish FM, UK foreign secretary discuss Israel-Iran tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish diplomatic sources reported on June 15 that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Fidan expressed concern that developments could escalate into a larger crisis. He emphasized the need to increase diplomatic efforts to end the conflict immediately and return to nuclear negotiations without delay, the sources said, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The conversation came amid rising tensions following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities last week that killed top military commanders and scientists.

Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks targeting multiple areas across Israel, causing casualties and damaging buildings.

Meanwhile, Fidan is set to attend a South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit in Albania on June 16.

The summit, organized under the theme "promoting stability and prosperity through regional cooperation and EU integration," was attended by state heads and foreign ministers from the 13 participating countries as well as representatives from the European Union.

Its declaration was expected to address the importance of regional cooperation and ownership in promoting sustainable development, security, stability and prosperity.

