Turkish FM urges Armenia to 'come to its senses'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has urged Armenia to ‘come to its senses’ and put an end to its aggressive actions.

The Turkish minister expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people and the family of the martyr Elshan Mammadov, who was killed on the morning of September 21 by the Armenian armed forces.

"I express my condolences to the fraternal Azerbaijani people, as well as to the family of Elshan Mammadov, who died a martyr as a result of an attack by the Armenian armed forces,” the Turkish minis wrote on his Twitter page. “I urge Armenia to finally come to its senses and put an end to the aggression. We are always next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle.”

News.Az