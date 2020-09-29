Turkish FM: World community must not compare Armenia and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group has not taken a single step to resolve the conflict [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with TRT TV channel, Trend reports.

“Armenia is the culprit for the escalation of the situation in the region,” the foreign minister added.

The foreign minister added that the world community must not compare Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Armenia is an occupier while Azerbaijan is the country subjected to the occupation,” Cavusoglu said. “We have always supported and will continue to support Azerbaijan. We will always be close to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani citizens in the countries in which there are no Azerbaijani diplomatic missions can contact the Turkish consulates."

News.Az