Turkish FM: World silent about occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia

Azerbaijan and Turkey are one nation, two states, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remarks in Baku at the international media conference entitled "Development trends of global media: risks and opportunities", Trend reports on Oct. 15.

The minister said that Azerbaijan protects Turkey during the events when Turkish representatives are absent, while Turkey stands behind Azerbaijan when Azerbaijani representatives are absent.

“This is our duty,” Cavusoglu added.

The minister stressed that the world is silent about the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories by Armenia.

“Double standards are applied towards Azerbaijan,” he said. "Turkey must be close to Azerbaijan in this fair struggle, we must be together."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

