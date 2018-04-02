Turkish forces find tunnels used by terrorists in Afrin

The Turkish military and Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Sunday found concrete tunnels of YPG/PKK terrorists in a villa in northwestern Syria's Afrin.

FSA fighters said they discovered a villa used by terrorists, according to Anadolu Agency. When they entered, they discovered a tunnel, according to Anadolu Agency reporters on the ground.

Packages of humanitarian aid stolen from civilians, documents, and other household materials were also recovered from the house.

“They deprived civilians [of aid]," said Abu Muhammed, an FSA fighter.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

Afrin town center was cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists by the Turkish Armed Forces and FSA on March 18.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming any civilians.

News.Az

