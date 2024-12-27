Turkish forces neutralize 14 terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's National Defense Ministry announced on Friday that its security forces had "neutralized" 14 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

The terrorists were targeted in Hakurk, Metina and Gara regions, the ministry said on X, News.az reports, citing Turkish media. It reiterated Türkiye's determination to eliminate terrorism “at its source.”Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

News.Az