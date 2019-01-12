Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 2 PKK terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces “neutralized” two PKK terrorists in a counterterrorism operation in the country’s southeast, the governor's office announced on Saturday

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In an operation in Diyarbakir's Kocakoy district, gendarmerie forces on Friday neutralized Hacire Yilmaz, also known by her code name Zinarin Berxwedan and Suzan Celik named Zilan Torhildan, the provincial governor’s office added in the statement.

Two guns, four hand grenades and severe documents were seized in the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

News.Az

News.Az