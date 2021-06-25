Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The terrorists – one in Avasin-Basyan region, and two in Hakurk region – were targeted as part of ongoing anti-terror operations, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim on April 23 in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

News.Az