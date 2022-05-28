Turkish foreign minister congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“The flag once raised, will never fall! Happy Independence Day, Azerbaijan! I greet our Azerbaijani brothers with sincere wishes. With respect, I honor the memory of the heroes who became martyrs on the path to independence,” Cavusoglu tweeted.

News.Az