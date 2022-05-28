Turkish foreign minister congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day, News.Az reports.
“The flag once raised, will never fall! Happy Independence Day, Azerbaijan! I greet our Azerbaijani brothers with sincere wishes. With respect, I honor the memory of the heroes who became martyrs on the path to independence,” Cavusoglu tweeted.