Turkish foreign minister congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Flag Day

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the country's National Flag Day.

"I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Flag Day! The country's flag is waving again on the lands liberated by the heroic army of Azerbaijan. Long live Azerbaijan with the tricolor flag!" Cavusoglu tweeted on Monday.

News.Az