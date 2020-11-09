Turkish foreign minister congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Flag Day
- 09 Nov 2020 11:00
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154438
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/turkish-foreign-minister-congratulates-azerbaijani-people-on-national-flag-day Copied
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the country's National Flag Day.
"I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Flag Day! The country's flag is waving again on the lands liberated by the heroic army of Azerbaijan. Long live Azerbaijan with the tricolor flag!" Cavusoglu tweeted on Monday.