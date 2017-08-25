Turkish Foreign Minister congratulates FK Qarabag - PHOTO
- 25 Aug 2017 11:06
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124804
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/turkish-foreign-minister-congratulates-fk-qarabag-photo Copied
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has congratulated Azerbaijan`s FC Garabag on qualifying into the group stage of the Champions League.
According to Oxu.Az, Cavusoglu left a post on his page in Twitter:
"The success of fraternal Azerbaijan has inspired us. Congratulations to FK Garabag on the historic entry to the group stage of the Champions League."
News.Az