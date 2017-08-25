Yandex metrika counter

Turkish Foreign Minister congratulates FK Qarabag - PHOTO

Turkish Foreign Minister congratulates FK Qarabag - PHOTO

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has congratulated Azerbaijan`s FC Garabag on qualifying into the group stage of the Champions League.

According to Oxu.Az, Cavusoglu left a post on his page in Twitter:

"The success of fraternal Azerbaijan has inspired us. Congratulations to FK Garabag on the historic entry to the group stage of the Champions League."

