Turkish foreign minister meets with Azerbaijani volunteers in quake-hit Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with a group of Azerbaijani youth providing voluntary support to quake victims in a tent city in Kahramanmaras, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

FM Cavusoglu shared a post on social networks about his meeting with the Azerbaijani volunteers. The minister said he is aware that the entire Azerbaijani people want to help Türkiye. Cavusoglu also thanked the Azerbaijani volunteers in his publication. At the end of his visit, Cavusoglu had his photo taken with the Azerbaijani volunteers.

Azerbaijani volunteers, providing assistance to quake victims in the tent cities in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, and Malatya provinces for more than 2 weeks, also help with unloading, sorting, and distributing food, clothing, and medicines, as well as delivering other aid to various points. The young people give out water and hot drinks to the local population, deliver the necessary assistance to dozens of neighborhoods located in different disaster areas and offer other support services. They also visit remote villages to provide them with humanitarian aid.

In the meantime, Azerbaijani volunteers are setting up tents for the rehabilitation and effective organization of leisure time for children affected by the earthquake, as well as providing psychological support services to hundreds of children in order to minimize the quake shocks.

At least 44,374 people have died in two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

News.Az