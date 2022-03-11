Turkish foreign minister, NATO chief meet in Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday held a meeting in Antalya, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

During the meeting that took place as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the parties discussed Turkiye-NATO relations, the Ukrainian crisis, as well as other international issues.

Secretary General Stoltenberg commended Turkiye for its contributions to NATO’s collective deterrence and defense, the Alliance said in a statement.

Stoltenberg also welcomed Ankara’s efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv and its deliveries of assistance to Ukraine.

The second edition of Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) under the theme of “Recoding Diplomacy” kicked off on Friday in Turkiye.

Politicians, diplomats, opinion makers, and academics from around the world have gathered in Turkiye to discuss the most urgent global issues.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will make opening speeches at the event.

News.Az