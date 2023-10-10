Turkish foreign minister to attend ECO meeting in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday will visit Shusha, Azerbaijan to attend an Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

At the 27th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers, the work carried out in 2023 as part of cooperation under ECO and its outcome will be reviewed, and current issues on the ECO agenda will be discussed, said a ministry statement.

"Türkiye, together with the friendly and brotherly countries in ECO, will continue to contribute to cooperation efforts aimed at increasing peace, stability and prosperity in the ECO region," it added.

The ECO is a political and economic intergovernmental organization founded by Türkiye, Pakistan, and Iran in 1985 to serve as a platform to discuss and improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

It has seven other members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

