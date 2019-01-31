Turkish foreign minister to visit Ukraine on Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish foreign minister will visit Ukraine on Friday and meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Anadolu Agency cited the Foreign Ministry as saying on Thursday.

According to a statement, Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Odessa on the occasion of the 7th meeting of the joint strategic planning group functioning under the Turkey-Ukraine High Level Strategic Council.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Cavusoglu and his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin and opportunities for deepening cooperation on various fields will be discussed, the statement said.

"Furthermore, the two sides will have an exchange of views on current regional and international issues," it added.

It also said Cavusoglu will meet with Turkish citizens and the leadership of Crimean Tatar Turks, Meskhetian (Ahiska) and Gagauz community representatives in the city.

