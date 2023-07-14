Turkish foreign minister, US secretary of state meet in Indonesia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Indonesia on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Fidan and Blinken discussed the decisions that were taken during NATO summit at Lithuania’s capital Vilnius on July 11-12, according to the Turkish diplomatic sources.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Fidan is in the capital Jakarta to attend the 5th ASEAN-Türkiye Sectoral Dialogue Partnership meeting and is holding sideline talks.

Türkiye regards ASEAN as the most important framework of cooperation in the region. The country was granted the status of ASEAN sectoral dialogue partner in 2017.

