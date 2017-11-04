Yandex metrika counter

Turkish foreign minister, US top diplomat discuss ties

  • World
  • Share
Turkish foreign minister, US top diplomat discuss ties

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed bilateral ties and cooperation on counter-terrorism with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over the phone on Friday.

“We discussed FETO [Fetullah Terrorist Organization] head Fetullah Gulen’s presence in the U.S. and the weapons that [were provided by the U.S.] to the YPG terrorist organization,” Cavusoglu told a local channel Dim TV in Alanya district of southern Antalya province, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish government considers the PYD/YPG to be the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization by Turkey and the U.S.

However, the U.S. does not view the PYD/YPG as a terrorist group, instead it relies on the group extensively in the battle against Daesh in northern Syria. The PYD/YPG-backed SDF group have been Washington's principal partner in the anti-Daesh fight. 

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      