Turkish Foreign Ministry: Measures to be taken against our politicians who visited Karabakh

"Appropriate measures will be taken in Turkey regarding Turkish politicians who visited Karabakh without Azerbaijan's permission."

The due statement came the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Ahmet Yildiz, Report says.

"I was abroad when it happened. Of course, it is necessary to be careful. The feelings of Azerbaijan are our feelings. In particular, when the Azerbaijani lands continue to be under occupation, such actions are unacceptable. With respect to these persons, measures have been and will be taken."

