Turkish, French FMs talk Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

On Monday, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot discussed the upcoming peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

In a phone call, Fidan and Barrot reviewed efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, said Turkish diplomatic sources, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The peace talks are scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicating acceptance of Moscow's proposal to resume negotiations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's support for restarting the process from where it had paused in Istanbul, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to peace efforts.​​​​​​​

