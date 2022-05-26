Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, French leaders discuss Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the bids by Sweden and Finland to join NATO in a phone call on Thursday, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Macron also discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Turkish and French leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries as well.


