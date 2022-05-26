Turkish, French leaders discuss Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the bids by Sweden and Finland to join NATO in a phone call on Thursday, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Macron also discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Turkish and French leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries as well.

News.Az