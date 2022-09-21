Turkish, German leaders meet in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, near the UN headquarters in New York.

No further information was released about the meeting.

Erdogan will address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly later on Tuesday, as well as hold talks with other world leaders.

News.Az